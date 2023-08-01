Getting Answers
Doctor offers tips to help keep babies in strollers safe in the extreme heat

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the ArkLaTex experiences extreme high temperatures, parents should take extra caution if they have a young baby either nursing or in a stroller for outdoor walks.

Dr. Amanda Callegan-Poché, internal medicine-pediatrics residency program director at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA on Monday, July 31 to offer up some tips about stroller safety in the heat.

She discussed how heat can build up inside strollers if babies are inside them too long, how babies get rid of extra body heat, signs of heat exhaustion in a baby and how to safely breastfeed babies outdoors.

