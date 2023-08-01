Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Contractor set to begin second pass through Shreveport to collect June 16 storm debris

CERES, a company that's accustomed to cleaning up after hurricanes and other natural disasters,...
CERES, a company that's accustomed to cleaning up after hurricanes and other natural disasters, has been contracted to assist in the Shreveport's debris cleanup efforts.(Source: Tamer Knight/KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport officials say the contractor hired to pick up storm debris is making progress.

It’s expected that the contractor will be done with their first pass through the city by the end of the first week of August. City officials say they’d originally hoped the first pass would be done by the end of July, however, there was more storm debris than initially estimated. The original rough estimate indicated there was around 100,000 cubic yards of debris to pick up, but as of July 29, the city says the contractor had picked up 126,801 cubic yards of debris, with still more to go.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The contractor, CERES Environmental, is expected to being a second round of pickups on Aug. 4. Residents who have not moved their woody debris to the curb should do so immediately so the debris can be collected. CERES’s second pass through the city will likely take another two to three weeks to complete, the city says.

All waste is expected to be picked up by the end of August.

The city says because of the higher than anticipated amount of debris, costs to the city will be higher, however, the state is still paying for 75% of that cost. Now, the city expects their share of the cost to be around $800,000.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
The suspect being sought in Bossier City is Ricardo Ruiz Leyva. The 43-year-old is wanted in...
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City is captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Dangerous heat ahead this week
Dangerous heatwave ahead this week

Latest News

Extreme heat continues
Sizzling Summer Heat!
Extreme heat continues
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Dangerous heat continues today
Searing heat & humidity continues to plague the ArkLaTex
Dangerous heat continues today
Matt's morning weather update