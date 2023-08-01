Contractor set to begin second pass through Shreveport to collect June 16 storm debris

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport officials say the contractor hired to pick up storm debris is making progress.

It’s expected that the contractor will be done with their first pass through the city by the end of the first week of August. City officials say they’d originally hoped the first pass would be done by the end of July, however, there was more storm debris than initially estimated. The original rough estimate indicated there was around 100,000 cubic yards of debris to pick up, but as of July 29, the city says the contractor had picked up 126,801 cubic yards of debris, with still more to go.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The contractor, CERES Environmental, is expected to being a second round of pickups on Aug. 4. Residents who have not moved their woody debris to the curb should do so immediately so the debris can be collected. CERES’s second pass through the city will likely take another two to three weeks to complete, the city says.

All waste is expected to be picked up by the end of August.

The city says because of the higher than anticipated amount of debris, costs to the city will be higher, however, the state is still paying for 75% of that cost. Now, the city expects their share of the cost to be around $800,000.

