Center man accused of killing brother

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Center man was arrested Monday night after his brother was found dead.

James Wayne Richards, 58, was arrested by Shelby County sheriff’s deputies Monday night after his brother, Elmer Gene Richards, 54, of Center, was reportedly found dead in a home on the 6100 block of FM 138. Deputies responded to the home regarding a 9:45 p.m. call reporting a shooting.

Investigators believe an argument started the incident. An autopsy has been ordered for Elmer Richards.

James Richards was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a charge of murder.

