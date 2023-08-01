Bossier Chamber of Commerce holding Pack the Bus school supply drive

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is set to host an event to benefit Bossier Parish Schools.

The chamber is asking businesses in the area to donate school supplies for its Pack the Bus event. The chamber will host an open house for those dropping off donated supplies. The event is set for Thursday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There are two places business owners can drop off school supplies:

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4000 Barksdale Blvd.

Bossier Chamber of Commerce, 710 Benton Rd.

