SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When you look good, you feel good. That’s the goal of Bos-Man’s Barber College.

Once again, Shawn “Bos-Man” Boston is offering free back-to-school haircuts. Students grades K-12th can get a fresh cut on Aug. 7 and 8 at 2724 W. 70th Street.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.