Abounding Grace Ministries to host back-to-school bash for middle school, high school students
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Middle school and high school students are welcome to attend Abounding Grace Ministries’ back-to-school bash.
Nicci Hardeman, Josh Hoover and Mark Bennet joined KSLA Wednesday morning (August 1) to tell us more about the event. It will be held Saturday, August 15 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Abounding Grace Ministries.
They answered questions like:
- What is the message behind the event?
- What role did you play in setting up the event?
- How many people are going to attend?
Watch the full interview here:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.