Abounding Grace Ministries to host back-to-school bash for middle school, high school students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Middle school and high school students are welcome to attend Abounding Grace Ministries’ back-to-school bash.

Nicci Hardeman, Josh Hoover and Mark Bennet joined KSLA Wednesday morning (August 1) to tell us more about the event. It will be held Saturday, August 15 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Abounding Grace Ministries.

They answered questions like:

What is the message behind the event?

What role did you play in setting up the event?

How many people are going to attend?

Watch the full interview here:

