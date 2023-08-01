Getting Answers
Abounding Grace Ministries to host back-to-school bash for middle school, high school students

Abounding Grace Ministries hosts back-to-school bash for middle school and high school students
By Domonique Benn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Middle school and high school students are welcome to attend Abounding Grace Ministries’ back-to-school bash.

Nicci Hardeman, Josh Hoover and Mark Bennet joined KSLA Wednesday morning (August 1) to tell us more about the event. It will be held Saturday, August 15 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Abounding Grace Ministries.

They answered questions like:

  • What is the message behind the event?
  • What role did you play in setting up the event?
  • How many people are going to attend?

Watch the full interview here:

