6 Bossier schools added to free meal program

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Half a dozen additional schools in Bossier Parish have now been added to the school system’s free meals program.

These schools have met the criteria to become part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program for the upcoming school year. This enables students to eat for free regardless of household income. The six schools that have been added to the program are:

Benton Elementary

Stockwell Place Elementary

WT Lewis Elementary

Airline High

Haughton High

Parkway High

All schools in the parish that were previously approved for the program have been renewed for the 2023-24 school year, schools officials add. This accounts for around 17,500 students who will benefit from free meals. Click here for a complete list of qualifying schools in the parish.

Also, about 230 students who attend schools that do not qualify for CEP but personally qualify for reduced meals will not be charged thanks to state legislation. Bossier school officials say families should still apply for free and reduced lunch if their child goes to a CEP school in order to qualify for federal benefits like the Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT card. Applications can be filled out online here.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.