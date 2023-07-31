Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Talco man killed after ATV rollover in Titus County

(KWTX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Talco man was killed Saturday evening while riding an ATV.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cleveland L. Ault, 51, was driving a Polaris Ranger ATV northbound on County Road 1915 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The report states that Ault was driving the ATV at an unsafe speed when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll on its side, partially ejecting Ault.

Ault was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
The suspect being sought in Bossier City is Ricardo Ruiz Leyva. The 43-year-old is wanted in...
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City is captured in New Mexico
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
Dangerous heat ahead this week
Dangerous heatwave ahead this week

Latest News

Domestic violence on the rise in the ArkLaTex; more cases turning deadly
Domestic violence on the rise in the ArkLaTex
John Neal Jr.'s family holds balloon release where his body was found
Texarkana family says thanks to detective who solved cold case
Teachers turn to social media, Amazon wish lists to help decorate their classrooms
Teachers turn to social media, Amazon wish lists to help them equip, decorate their classrooms
Doctor offers tips to help keep babies in strollers safe in the extreme heat
Doctor offers tips to help keep babies in strollers safe in the extreme heat
The event is designed to help military families in the Bossier City community.
Military back-to-school night planned for evening of Aug. 1 in Bossier Parish