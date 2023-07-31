Students can find resources year-round at Shreve Memorial Libraries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the Shreve Memorial Library:

The 2023-2024 school year for Caddo Parish will soon be underway, starting Wednesday, August 9, and Shreve Memorial Library is reminding students to find the resources needed to succeed in school at the library. Shreve Memorial Library provides numerous resources for students, including study rooms, public computers, homework assistance, virtual student library cards, and more, all year-long for academic success. In addition, several Shreve Memorial Library branches will host special back-to-school programs to ensure students are ready to return to the classroom.

A Back-to-School Orientation will be held at the Atkins Branch on Tuesday, August 1 at 9:00 a.m. During the orientation, parents and students will be introduced to all of the services, including e-branch and digital services that Shreve Memorial Library offers. The event will be held at the Atkins Branch, located at 3704 Greenwood Road.

On Wednesday, August 2, the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch is allowing parents and their children ages 0-5 to experience some of the back-to-school excitement and magic in an interactive, early literacy story time. The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, located at 2105 Hollywood Avenue.

The Belcher-Wyche Branch will also celebrate going back to school with an ice cream tasting on Tuesday, August 15. Patrons of all ages will make their own ice cream and eat it right out of the bag. This family-friendly event will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Belcher-Wyche Branch, located at 409 Charles Street in Belcher, La.

While these programs are designed specifically to get students ready for back-to-school, Shreve Memorial Library also has great resources that are available throughout the school year. These resources include virtual student library cards, online educational resources, study rooms, public computers and free Wi-Fi.

All Caddo Parish Public School students have access to Shreve Memorial Library services and materials with their virtual student library card. The library card is similar to the traditional library card, allowing students to check out up to two books or DVDs at any time using their student ID. The virtual student library card also provides students access to online, digital services available through the library’s e-branch such as Homework Louisiana, Gale Virtual Reference Library, Pronunciator and more.

Homework help is available through Homework Louisiana, which offers free online one-on-one tutoring for students of all ages daily from 2:00 p.m. to midnight. The site offers tutoring in subjects such as math, science, language arts, test prep and writing assignments. Help is also available to adults through the Adult Education and Career Center Library to assist with homework, research projects, and studying.

Other library services, including Gale Virtual Reference Library, offer unlimited online access to hundreds of reference books including images, audio files, videos, encyclopedias, histories, biographies, and more. Students interested in learning a new language can explore Pronunciator, an online program that offers instruction in 80 different languages. All of these online resources and others are available to users on the Shreve Memorial Library website through the Louisiana Library Connection, the State Library Databases with their Shreve Memorial Library card or virtual student library card.

In addition to these resources, each of Shreve Memorial Library’s branches offer free Wi-Fi and public computers, equipped with internet access and standard programs such as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for students to use. Students, teachers, and parents may also find Accelerated Reader (AR) book information through the library’s online catalog.

Students can also reserve a study room to use for studying, tutoring, study groups or informal meetings. Study rooms are available at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches:

Atkins Branch

Broadmoor Branch

Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch

Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch

West Shreveport Branch

Study rooms are free and available for public use. Study rooms may be reserved online or booked at the branch if available. Study rooms may only be reserved for normal hours the library is open to the public. For more information about Shreve Memorial Library resources and programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.