Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man, woman dead following shooting on Delaware Street

At least 8 police and 3 fire units responded
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening of July 30, 2023.(Source: Angelia Allen/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man and woman are dead following a shooting outside a residence on Delaware Street, police confirmed.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it occurred at 6:26 p.m. Sunday (July 30). That’s when the first of at least eight police units were dispatched to the scene between Fairfield and Thornhill avenues.

The Fire Department sent at least three units to a medical emergency at the same location.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as we learn more.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Tire merger
Worker dies in accident at Texarkana, Ark. Goodyear factory
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared
'Welcome to Bossier' gateway winner.
“Welcome to Bossier” gateway design winner selected
Man found guilty of slaying outside tobacco shop
Shreveport's Amazon Fulfillment Center still on its way
City leader discusses Shreveport’s Amazon Fulfillment Center

Latest News

The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the...
Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards
Father takes his kids to their first coin show
Father takes his kids to their first coin show
(Source: Pixabay)
Every Warrior Network hosts golf tournament fundraiser
Stock graphic
Friends of Devin hands out backpacks, supplies at annual back-to-school giveaway