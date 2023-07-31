Man, woman dead following shooting on Delaware Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man and woman are dead following a shooting outside a residence on Delaware Street, police confirmed.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it occurred at 6:26 p.m. Sunday (July 30). That’s when the first of at least eight police units were dispatched to the scene between Fairfield and Thornhill avenues.

The Fire Department sent at least three units to a medical emergency at the same location.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as we learn more.

