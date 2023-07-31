Getting Answers
Providence House hosting Neighborhood Back to School Bash Aug. 4

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Aug. 4, Caddo Common Park will be the site of a number of back-to-school festivities.

The Neighborhood Back to School Bash will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park. The event is being hosted by Providence House and is for current and former Providence House residents, and those from the Rescue Mission, the Fairmont Apartments, and Choice Neighborhood.

The event will feature:

  • Arts and crafts
  • Blood drive
  • Children’s activities
  • Face painting and games
  • Food and drinks
  • Giveaways
  • Inflatables and water fun
  • Music
  • Popup clinic
  • School supplies
  • SFD firetruck
  • More!

“Education is one of our strong pillars at Providence House. We know how exciting and important the beginning of the school year is and we want to be sure our area kids are set up for success! That starts with a fun, festive Back to School Bash for our entire neighborhood. Providence House and its many community partners genuinely care about our families and are thrilled to be able to provide necessities like pencils, paper, and other school supplies. We also work hard to motivate area families and to be a resource to support them now and throughout the year,” said Lakeisha Florence, Providence House programs administrator.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor or vendor should contact Florence at 318-221-7887, or email lflorence@theprovidencehouse.com.

