Providence House hosting Neighborhood Back to School Bash Aug. 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Aug. 4, Caddo Common Park will be the site of a number of back-to-school festivities.

The Neighborhood Back to School Bash will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park. The event is being hosted by Providence House and is for current and former Providence House residents, and those from the Rescue Mission, the Fairmont Apartments, and Choice Neighborhood.

The event will feature:

Arts and crafts

Blood drive

Children’s activities

Face painting and games

Food and drinks

Giveaways

Inflatables and water fun

Music

Popup clinic

School supplies

SFD firetruck

More!

“Education is one of our strong pillars at Providence House. We know how exciting and important the beginning of the school year is and we want to be sure our area kids are set up for success! That starts with a fun, festive Back to School Bash for our entire neighborhood. Providence House and its many community partners genuinely care about our families and are thrilled to be able to provide necessities like pencils, paper, and other school supplies. We also work hard to motivate area families and to be a resource to support them now and throughout the year,” said Lakeisha Florence, Providence House programs administrator.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor or vendor should contact Florence at 318-221-7887, or email lflorence@theprovidencehouse.com.

