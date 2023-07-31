Police looking for man accused of killing man on bicycle in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A warrant has been issued for a man believed to responsible for a murder in Shreveport that happened in early May.

The Shreveport Police Department says it’s looking for Qunchavis Roshun Webster, 26, in connection with the murder of Raymond Behan.

It all happened May 7 around 5:20 a.m. on Common Street in downtown Shreveport, police say. Officers responded to the 700 block of Common Street and found Behan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Behan was pronounced dead on-scene.

CORONER IDENTIFIES BICYCLIST SHOT DEAD IN DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT

Webster is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Anyone with information on Webster’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373. Those with info leading to an arrest could be awarded with up to $2,000 in cash.

