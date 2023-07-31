Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Police looking for man accused of killing man on bicycle in downtown Shreveport

Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A warrant has been issued for a man believed to responsible for a murder in Shreveport that happened in early May.

The Shreveport Police Department says it’s looking for Qunchavis Roshun Webster, 26, in connection with the murder of Raymond Behan.

It all happened May 7 around 5:20 a.m. on Common Street in downtown Shreveport, police say. Officers responded to the 700 block of Common Street and found Behan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Behan was pronounced dead on-scene.

CORONER IDENTIFIES BICYCLIST SHOT DEAD IN DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT

Webster is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Anyone with information on Webster’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373. Those with info leading to an arrest could be awarded with up to $2,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared
The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the...
Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards
Shreveport's Amazon Fulfillment Center still on its way
City leader discusses Shreveport’s Amazon Fulfillment Center

Latest News

3 shootings happen at end of weekend in Shreveport
City of Minden to face citywide outage due to fire at substation
There's an easy way to make stinky, smelly garbage disposals smell fresh again!
Queen of Clean: Odor Blasting Garbage Disposal Bombs
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on August 1