Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Moms on a Mission hosting its second annual back-to-school backpack giveaway Aug. 6

Event will include school supplies, pizza, doughnuts and more
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms on a Mission is set to host its back-to-school backpack giveaway for the second year in a row.

Moms on a Mission is hosting a backpack giveaway on Aug. 6, 2023.
Moms on a Mission is hosting a backpack giveaway on Aug. 6, 2023.(Moms on a Mission)

The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 beginning at 3 p.m. at J.S/ Clark Elementary School, located at 351 Hearne Ave. in Shreveport.

On Monday, July 31, KSLA was joined by Martha Tyler, of Moms on a Mission, and Felicia Sullivan, of Brewer Physical Therapy, to get a preview of what attendees can expect at the event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared
The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the...
Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

Moms on a Mission to hold backpack, school supply giveaway Aug. 6 at J.S. Clark Elementary School
Moms on a Mission to hold backpack, school supply giveaway Aug. 6 at J.S. Clark Elementary
The design selected by the Bossier gateway committee features a pair of restored B-52 wings...
Bossier gateway committee selects design
Students can find resources year-round at Shreve Memorial Libraries
The free backpack giveaway will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in Bossier City.
Backpacks being given away at Mitchell Community Center Aug. 5