Moms on a Mission hosting its second annual back-to-school backpack giveaway Aug. 6
Event will include school supplies, pizza, doughnuts and more
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms on a Mission is set to host its back-to-school backpack giveaway for the second year in a row.
The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 beginning at 3 p.m. at J.S/ Clark Elementary School, located at 351 Hearne Ave. in Shreveport.
On Monday, July 31, KSLA was joined by Martha Tyler, of Moms on a Mission, and Felicia Sullivan, of Brewer Physical Therapy, to get a preview of what attendees can expect at the event.
