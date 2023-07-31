Moms on a Mission hosting its second annual back-to-school backpack giveaway Aug. 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms on a Mission is set to host its back-to-school backpack giveaway for the second year in a row.

Moms on a Mission is hosting a backpack giveaway on Aug. 6, 2023. (Moms on a Mission)

The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 beginning at 3 p.m. at J.S/ Clark Elementary School, located at 351 Hearne Ave. in Shreveport.

On Monday, July 31, KSLA was joined by Martha Tyler, of Moms on a Mission, and Felicia Sullivan, of Brewer Physical Therapy, to get a preview of what attendees can expect at the event.

