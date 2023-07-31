Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter

FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an international flight last summer.(Source: Alexandre Doumenjou - master films/Delta Air Lines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A passenger is suing Delta Airlines, claiming flight attendants overserved alcohol to a man who became drunk while on board and groped a mother and her teenage daughter.

The alleged incident happened during an international flight last summer.

The suit claims the flight attendants ignored the mother’s pleas for them to stop serving alcohol to the man and that the passenger was making them feel unsafe.

The plaintiffs in the case said during the nine-hour flight from New York to Greece, the man made obscene gestures and sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl sitting next to him.

When the plane landed in Greece, the man was allowed to walk free despite the mother’s request that authorities arrest him in Athens.

Delta has not commented on the suit but says the airline has zero tolerance for passengers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Man, woman dead following apparent murder-suicide on Delaware Street
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared
The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the...
Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards
Shreveport's Amazon Fulfillment Center still on its way
City leader discusses Shreveport’s Amazon Fulfillment Center
Cooper Tire merger
Worker dies in accident at Texarkana, Ark. Goodyear factory

Latest News

A property manager will be in a Miami courtroom. (Source: GETTY IMAGES/WPTV/U.S....
Mar-a-Lago worker to make court appearance in obstruction case
A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say
Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
3 shootings in Shreveport leave 2 dead, 3 in hospital
A mysterious meat allergy passed by ticks may affect hundreds of thousands in the U.S.,...
Tick-borne illness leads to red-meat allergy
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says