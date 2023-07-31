Hope School District seeks millage increase for various projects

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The start of school is set for Aug. 13 in Hope, Ark. But before students hit the classrooms, voters are hitting the polls.

The Hempstead County Courthouse is the scene for early voting on a millage increase for Hope Public Schools.

If the millage is approved, Hope Public Schools could see some significant improvements at multiple campuses. (Hope Public Schools)

If the millage is approved, Hope Public Schools could see some significant improvements at multiple campuses. (Hope Public Schools)

“It is for capital projects and employee retention and recruitment,” said Jonathan Crossley, superintendent of Hope Public Schools.

It has been more than 60 years since major improvements have taken place at Yerger Middle School; there’s also a need for improvements on the high school campus, Crossley said.

If the millage is approved, Hope Public Schools could see some significant improvements at multiple campuses. (Hope Public Schools)

If the millage is approved, Hope Public Schools could see some significant improvements at multiple campuses. (Hope Public Schools)

“In terms of right sizing our district, we have too much space to build a brand-new school and get partnership money from the state, so this will allow us to maintain the buildings we have and structure our district accordingly,” Crossley said.

Crossley also said passage of the LEARNS Act in Arkansas is requiring schools to pay teachers a minimum of $50,000 per year; this millage increase would allow his district to be competitive in hiring good teachers.

“Over the long term, we want to be able to make an employee compensation package that is competitive and the most competitive in the ArkLaTex region, which includes classified personnel as well,” Crossley said.

If the millage is approved, Hope Public Schools could see some significant improvements at multiple campuses. (Hope Public Schools)

If the millage is approved, Hope Public Schools could see some significant improvements at multiple campuses. (Hope Public Schools)

If approved, the millage increase would provide the district with around $16 million. Crossley said it would add about $18 per month for the average homeowner in the Hope, Ark., school district.

“We do a great job updating and maintaining our buildings, but we need updates over time. It is definitely time for Yerger, it’s definitely time for the old main area of the high school and it’s definitely time for our extra curriculum facilities,” Crossley said.

Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 7. Election Day is Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.