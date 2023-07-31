Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says

Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A firefighter injured in the line of duty earlier this month died Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighter Evan Brown was in a crash July 9 and had been in intensive care at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas.

According to the Honey Grove Fire Department, Brown was responding to another crash call when he hit a cow on the road in his personal vehicle.

His vehicle rolled, ejecting Brown and causing severe injuries.

The Honey Grove Fire Department is arranging for first responders to stand watch by Evan at the funeral home.

The department set up a GoFundMe to help Brown’s family with medical bills and funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared
The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the...
Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards
Shreveport's Amazon Fulfillment Center still on its way
City leader discusses Shreveport’s Amazon Fulfillment Center

Latest News

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
IS claims responsibility for deadly suicide bombing at rally that killed 54 in northwest Pakistan
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls for at least 46 products since 2000....
Defective: After recalls, Americans continue to die and get injured as products remain on the in hom
Multiple agencies were searching for a fugitive from New Mexico whose vehicle was seen in...
Large police presence reported in Bossier as officers search for fugitive out of New Mexico