Extreme heat all week!

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! It is going to be SO HOT today and all this week. Thanks to the temperatures yesterday outrunning our forecast high, we have bumped the temps up for today and the rest of the week. Highs today are expected to top out at around 101 with feels like temperatures rising above 110. There is a tiny rain chance today but it’s not going to help any with the very dry conditions. Most of the ArkLaTex is under Excessive Heat Warning through tomorrow.

Believe it or not, it gets even hotter throughout the week as this massive upper ridge strengthens even more. Temperatures will likely soar near or above 105 starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday and record highs could be set in some areas. Feels like temperatures will likely surpass 110 on a daily basis! This will be a very dangerous stretch of heat for the ArkLaTex so stay indoors if possible!

Unfortunately it continues to look very dry so drought conditions will likely expand and worsen across the entire region.

