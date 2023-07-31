Dangerous heatwave ahead this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After soaring to 105 on Sunday and tying a record high in Shreveport, it looks like we have plenty more of this dangerous heat on the way this week as a very strong upper level ridge continues to sit right on top of the ArkLaTex.

For today, we actually could see a handful of storms as a weak disturbance dives south across Arkansas but unfortunately these rain chances will be isolated and most locations will likely stay dry. Despite an increase in clouds, it will still be a dangerously hot day with temperatures ranging from 100 to 105. Humidity will also creep up today so feels like temperatures will exceed 110 at many locations. As a result, a large chunk of the ArkLaTex will be upgraded an an Excessive Heat Warning through the evening.

Believe it or not, it gets even hotter throughout the week as this massive upper ridge strengthens even more. Temperatures will likely soar near or above 105 starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday and record highs could be set in some areas. Feels like temperatures will likely surpass 110 on a daily basis! This will be a very dangerous stretch of heat for the ArkLaTex so stay indoors if possible!

Unfortunately it continues to look very dry so drought conditions will likely expand and worsen across the entire region.

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.