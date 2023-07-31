Cooling centers open in Shreveport as extreme high temps continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the City of Shreveport:

The City of Shreveport and SPAR want to ensure people can escape the heat during a week with temperatures forecast to be above 100 degrees. Each SPAR recreation center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Each center has a designated seating area, water, and a place to charge your devices.

SPAR Community Centers:

• A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th Street

• Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Drive

• Andrew Currie Community Center – 1600 Norma Avenue

• Bilberry Park Community Center – 1902 Alabama Avenue

• Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Road

• Chris Hays Community Center – 4300 Illinois Street

• David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane

• Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street

• Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street

• Mamie Hicks Community Center – 200 Mayfair Street

• Princess Park Community Center – 931 Baker Street

• Querbes Park Community Center – 3500 Beverly Street

• Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop

• Sunset Acres Community Center – 6700 Quilen Road

• Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive

High temperatures can cause illness, as excessive heat can increase your body’s core temperature. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a heat illness happens when your body is unable to dissipate heat effectively. Personal factors, like age, obesity, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use can all play a role in your body’s ability to cool off during hot weather. Those who are at the highest risk for heat-related illness include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illnesses. The City of Shreveport and SPAR also encourage its citizens to take advantage of our pools and spray grounds. You can find more information on SPAR spray grounds and pools on our website – www.myspar.org/.

