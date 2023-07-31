Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Cooling centers open in Shreveport as extreme high temps continue

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the City of Shreveport:

The City of Shreveport and SPAR want to ensure people can escape the heat during a week with temperatures forecast to be above 100 degrees. Each SPAR recreation center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Each center has a designated seating area, water, and a place to charge your devices.

SPAR Community Centers:

• A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th Street

• Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Drive

• Andrew Currie Community Center – 1600 Norma Avenue

• Bilberry Park Community Center – 1902 Alabama Avenue

• Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Road

• Chris Hays Community Center – 4300 Illinois Street

• David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane

• Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street

• Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street

• Mamie Hicks Community Center – 200 Mayfair Street

• Princess Park Community Center – 931 Baker Street

• Querbes Park Community Center – 3500 Beverly Street

• Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop

• Sunset Acres Community Center – 6700 Quilen Road

• Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive

High temperatures can cause illness, as excessive heat can increase your body’s core temperature. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a heat illness happens when your body is unable to dissipate heat effectively. Personal factors, like age, obesity, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use can all play a role in your body’s ability to cool off during hot weather. Those who are at the highest risk for heat-related illness include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illnesses. The City of Shreveport and SPAR also encourage its citizens to take advantage of our pools and spray grounds. You can find more information on SPAR spray grounds and pools on our website – www.myspar.org/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared
The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the...
Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

Dangerous heat and humidity this week
Extreme heat all week!
Dangerous heat and humidity this week
Austin's Monday Afternoon Weather Update
Ridiculous heat this week
Austin's Monday Midday Weather Update
Dangerous heat ahead this week
Dangerous heatwave ahead this week