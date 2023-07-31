City of Minden to face city-wide outage due to fire at substation

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - According to the City of Minden, a city-wide power outage is inevitable due to a fire at an Entergy substation.

Officials say the fire broke out at 6:13 a.m. at Entergy’s Gilark substation and caused a brief power outage. Due to significant damage to a transformer, buss and lightning arresters, a city-wide outage is imminent. This substation provides the only connection to the power grid and the City is working with Entergy and AEP to address the situation.

The City says they aren’t sure when the outage will happen or how long it will last.

“In the meantime, we understand the inconvenience and potential challenges this power outage may pose for our community. We strongly advise all residents to remain calm and prepared during this time. Please look to our official communication channel, including social media, press releases, local radio, and TV, for the latest updates and safety instruction,” said Mayor Nick Cox.

Officials say they are working with the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness to establish cooling centers as a relief from the heat. They are also working with the American Red Cross to get support for the elderly, children, and those with medical conditions.

