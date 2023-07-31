Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Charm clinic goes beyond teaching etiquette

Three-day event also focuses on leadership, human trafficking, mental health
By Angelia Allen
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter’s 47th charm clinic went beyond teaching just etiquette.

Delta Lambda Omega held the three-day event themed Diamond and Pearls last week at Morningstar Baptist Church. More than 100 girls ages 8-16 took part.

“We have expand the topics at charm clinic,” said Charlene Voorhies, chapter president. “Now we are foucsing on leadership, on human trafficing, on mental health. There are so many other issues that are affecting our youth of today that were not present 40-50 years ago. So we are expanding the topics we are exposing our youth to.

“We want our young ladies to have good etiquette or good manners and have the instructions that they need to be good ladies in the future so they can feel good about themselves, so they know they can achieve their goals.”

The AKA’s also want to remind families that they offer charm programs for young men ages 8-16 as well.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Tire merger
Worker dies in accident at Texarkana, Ark. Goodyear factory
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared
A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Man, woman dead following apparent murder-suicide on Delaware Street
'Welcome to Bossier' gateway winner.
“Welcome to Bossier” gateway design winner selected
Man found guilty of slaying outside tobacco shop

Latest News

A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Man, woman dead following apparent murder-suicide on Delaware Street
The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the...
Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards
AKA chapter's charm clinic also deals with leadership, mental health, human trafficking
AKA chapter's charm clinic also deals with leadership, mental health, human trafficking
Father takes his kids to their first coin show
Father takes his kids to their first coin show