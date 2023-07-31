Charm clinic goes beyond teaching etiquette

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter’s 47th charm clinic went beyond teaching just etiquette.

Delta Lambda Omega held the three-day event themed Diamond and Pearls last week at Morningstar Baptist Church. More than 100 girls ages 8-16 took part.

“We have expand the topics at charm clinic,” said Charlene Voorhies, chapter president. “Now we are foucsing on leadership, on human trafficing, on mental health. There are so many other issues that are affecting our youth of today that were not present 40-50 years ago. So we are expanding the topics we are exposing our youth to.

“We want our young ladies to have good etiquette or good manners and have the instructions that they need to be good ladies in the future so they can feel good about themselves, so they know they can achieve their goals.”

The AKA’s also want to remind families that they offer charm programs for young men ages 8-16 as well.

