Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Backpacks being given away at Mitchell Community Center Aug. 5

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Parents in need of backpacks for their kids can get them for free at an upcoming event in Bossier City.

The backpack giveaway will be held Aug. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Community Center (1518 Cox St.) in Bossier City. The event will also feature free haircuts, food, music, bounce houses, and more.

The free backpack giveaway will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in Bossier City.
The free backpack giveaway will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in Bossier City.(Crown Holders Foundation, Inc.)

The event is being presented by Crown Holders Foundation, Inc. For more information, call 318-944-9036, or email crownholdersfoundation@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman are dead following a shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport on the evening...
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Highlands identified by coroner
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared
The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the...
Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards
Shreveport's Amazon Fulfillment Center still on its way
City leader discusses Shreveport’s Amazon Fulfillment Center
Cooper Tire merger
Worker dies in accident at Texarkana, Ark. Goodyear factory

Latest News

Providence House hosting Neighborhood Back to School Bash Aug. 4
Three new creative art experiences on the Louisiana Boardwalk.
3 creative art businesses opening at Louisiana Boardwalk
Stock graphic
Friends of Devin hands out backpacks, supplies at annual back-to-school giveaway
The Friends of Devin organization hosts back-to-school giveaway