Backpacks being given away at Mitchell Community Center Aug. 5

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Parents in need of backpacks for their kids can get them for free at an upcoming event in Bossier City.

The backpack giveaway will be held Aug. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Community Center (1518 Cox St.) in Bossier City. The event will also feature free haircuts, food, music, bounce houses, and more.

The free backpack giveaway will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in Bossier City. (Crown Holders Foundation, Inc.)

The event is being presented by Crown Holders Foundation, Inc. For more information, call 318-944-9036, or email crownholdersfoundation@gmail.com.

