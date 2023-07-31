3 shootings in Shreveport leave 2 dead, 3 in hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to two early morning shootings on Monday, July 31.

The first incident happened at 1:18 a.m. at the intersection of Milton Street and San Jacinto Avenue. Police say an adult man was shot in the foot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

The second shooting happened at 3:01 a.m. at the intersection of Poland Street and Alabama Avenue. Officials say an adult male and a teen male were taken to Ochsner LSU Health. One of the two victims is said to be in life-threatening condition.

These two shootings come after an apparent murder-suicide took place on the evening of Sunday, July 30 on Delaware Street. Police reported that a male suspect shot a female victim before turning the gun on himself.

