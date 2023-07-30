Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — History was put on full display Sunday (July 30) as thousands gathered to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards.

The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City.

Each year, the expo brings in a host of dealers and visitors locally and from surrounding states.

One buyer said this was his first coin show but he has collected several over the years.

“I’ve done it kind of off and on in the past. But this would be my first coin show going to,” Henry Akins said. “I’ve kind of just like collected what I found throughout the days referencing books. But this is our first coin show, and it’s cool to do it with them together.”

Young Henry Akins IV found something he likes. “I think the Japanese coins, out of all the coins here, are the coolest ones. I like the design about it.”

Henry Akins took his kids to their first coin show together July 30, 2023, when the Shreveport Coin Club was holding its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City. (Source: Tamer Knight/KSLA News 12)

Some others said coin collecting is a hobby that has been in their family for a very long time.

“Rhonda has just recently inherited her father’s coin collection. And I’ve been a coin collector and dealer for a number of years,” one man said. “So I’m kind of coaching her in how to become a coin dealer.”

“He knew my father,” Rhonda explained.

The Shreveport Coin Club holds its stamp and coin show each year at the end of July. Organizers said they plan to return in 2024.

