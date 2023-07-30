Hotter week ahead!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday, everyone! I know you are are probably hoping for a cool down from these oppressive-feeling conditions, but it will be a while before we experience a cool off. High temperatures remain in the triple digits throughout this week and possibly heading into next weekend.

Today’s conditions look similar to yesterday’s with high’s topping off at 101 and a Heat Advisory in place for the entire region. Excessive Heat Warnings are possible for some areas in the ArkLaTex for today and tomorrow. Our overnight low’s look to still be on the incline as we are expecting upper 70′s into the 80′s by the middle of the week.

Very small chances for rain return on Monday. Areas in north central Louisiana may see a stray shower or two, if they are lucky, without affecting temperatures at all for the region . Other than that, the rest of the week looks calm and dry with temperatures continuing to soar to the triple digits. Next weekend may bring some more solidified rain chances , but as always, we will continue to update you all on that

- CJ Cartledge

