Every Warrior Network hosts golf tournament fundraiser
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Golfers gathered Saturday afternoon (July 29) for a golf tournament fundraiser hosted by Every Warrior Network.
The Inaugural Warrior Classic Golf Tournament began at 1 p.m. at the Stonebridge Golf Course, located at 301 Stonebridge Blvd.
Every Warrior Network is local non-profit organization that is a supports the military community. Military members were able to compete in the tournament for free.
One lucky military member was even able walk away with a brand new truck!
Over 35 sponsors donated to the event.
On top of a great time, here’s what else was at the event:
- Free swag
- Putting contests
- Food and drink giveaways
- Cart prizes
- Hole-in-One prizes
- Par 3 contests
- Silent auction
- Raffles
- Flinggolf
- Vendors
- Music
- Afterparty at the Garage by Red River Brewing Co.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.