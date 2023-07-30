Getting Answers
Every Warrior Network hosts golf tournament fundraiser

(Source: Pixabay)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Golfers gathered Saturday afternoon (July 29) for a golf tournament fundraiser hosted by Every Warrior Network.

The Inaugural Warrior Classic Golf Tournament began at 1 p.m. at the Stonebridge Golf Course, located at 301 Stonebridge Blvd.

Every Warrior Network is local non-profit organization that is a supports the military community. Military members were able to compete in the tournament for free.

One lucky military member was even able walk away with a brand new truck!

Over 35 sponsors donated to the event.

On top of a great time, here’s what else was at the event:

  • Free swag
  • Putting contests
  • Food and drink giveaways
  • Cart prizes
  • Hole-in-One prizes
  • Par 3 contests
  • Silent auction
  • Raffles
  • Flinggolf
  • Vendors
  • Music
  • Afterparty at the Garage by Red River Brewing Co.

