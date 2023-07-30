Every Warrior Network hosts golf tournament fundraiser

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Golfers gathered Saturday afternoon (July 29) for a golf tournament fundraiser hosted by Every Warrior Network.

The Inaugural Warrior Classic Golf Tournament began at 1 p.m. at the Stonebridge Golf Course, located at 301 Stonebridge Blvd.

Every Warrior Network is local non-profit organization that is a supports the military community. Military members were able to compete in the tournament for free.

One lucky military member was even able walk away with a brand new truck!

Over 35 sponsors donated to the event.

On top of a great time, here’s what else was at the event:

Free swag

Putting contests

Food and drink giveaways

Cart prizes

Hole-in-One prizes

Par 3 contests

Silent auction

Raffles

Flinggolf

Vendors

Music

Afterparty at the Garage by Red River Brewing Co.

