“Welcome to Bossier” gateway design winner selected

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful held a contest for an interstate gateway design for travelers coming into Bossier and a winner has been selected from the top three designs.

On July 27, the winner of the Welcome to Bossier gateway sign design contest has been chosen. Six successful and talented architects submitted their concepts for a gateway that would best reflect the values of Bossier City residents and welcome visitors to the area.

Community members showed their support for the project by placing over 1,400 votes online over the course of a week and from the six designs, the top three were selected.

Architects that submitted:

Clarence Babineaux, SGB Architects; Kevin Bryan, Kevin Bryan Architect; Chris Merckle, Somdal Associates; Mike McSwain, Mike McSwain Architect; Mark Prevot, Prevot Design Services and Jeff Spikes, architecture

Top three:

The first place goes to Design F, Clarence Babineaux with SGB Architects, closely followed by Design D by Mark Prevot of Mark Prevot Design Services in second place, and Mike McSwain of McSwain Architects with Design C taking third place.

Winning design:

Bossier gateway design winner. (Keep Bossier Beautiful)

Bossier gateway design winner. (Keep Bossier Beautiful)

“The winning concept by SGB Architects will attract attention from all who see it, and serve to emphasize the pride the Bossier Parish community takes in being the home to Barksdale AFB,” says a statement from Keep Bossier Beautiful.

Bossier’s new gateway is planned to be huge, its large size topped with a 199′ flagpole with a 30′X50′ flag and a pair of restored authentic B52 wings.

“The gateway will make a great first impression as we show our patriotism,” says Lynn Bryan, executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

The organization says they are in the very early phases of the project and that there is much work to accomplish, including determining the overall estimated cost, identifying funding, and gaining permits.

“Because we are still determining the feasibility of this design, there may be adjustments to the concept as we move forward with this process,” explains Bryan. “Keep Bossier Beautiful would like to extend a special thanks to all the architects and community leaders that are making this project possible. KBB is honored to be a part of this process as we work together to continue the mission of beautifying Bossier.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.