Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: According to an EAA press release, 68-year-old pilot Mark Peterson of Foley, Alabama, and 72-year-old passenger Thomas Volz of Amelia, Ohio lost their lives.

---

Two people passed away when a helicopter and gyrocopter crashed in the air near the Ultralight Runway at EAA AirVenture just before 12:30 Saturday.

The collision sent both aircraft to the ground and one landed on a parked plane. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office tells EAA two more people are hurt, but stable, right now.

“Obviously somebody was in the wrong place at some time and that will be part of the investigation,” EAA Spokesperson Dick Knapinski said.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported the aircraft involved were a Rotorway 162F and an ELA 10 Eclipse. Neither aircraft was involved in an airshow. Both belonged to AirVenture attendees.

The crash closed Wittman Regional Airport for close to two hours as emergency crews stepped in.

“People were there willing to help and people stepped in immediately trying to help even before the fire department and first responders arrived,” Knapinski explained.

Knapinski told Action 2 News EAA, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and Oshkosh Fire Department responded. United States Air Force firefighters extinguished fire coming from the helicopter.

NTSB investigating a mid-air collision between a Rotorway 162F aircraft and an ELA Eclipse 10 aircraft near Oshkosh, Wisconsin. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 29, 2023

The aviation community is reflecting on losing two of their own.

“Well, you know that stuff happens. You know that you have to be careful and you know the unexpected does happen,” Pilot Bob Payton expressed.

“It’s always tragic when you do lose aviators. Certainly, it’s one of those things you take a look at. We are one family,” Knapinski said. “It’s always a sad day, especially for those aviators and their families.”

Pilot Payton said a lot of pilots fly using visual flight rules, meaning they must maintain a clear space and are responsible for constantly looking out for other aircraft.

“The primary thing about flight is it’s a 360-degree 3D environment. It’s not just like on the road when you’re looking down the road. You’re looking all over for other aircraft,” Payton said.

He describes pilots as very proactive:

“You need to get as much background as you can. You’re addressing multiple situations at the same time and you just work from that standpoint.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, putting together the pieces to figure out how the crash happened.

“The investigators will take a look at that and see what the causes may be and from that other aviators may learn something,” Knapinski said.

Action 2 News is continuing to follow the crash and will bring you the latest both on-air, online and on our First Alert app.

Mid-air

EAA grounds on 7/29/23 (WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.