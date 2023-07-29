Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture

The victims were not from Wisconsin
By Emily Roberts
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: According to an EAA press release, 68-year-old pilot Mark Peterson of Foley, Alabama, and 72-year-old passenger Thomas Volz of Amelia, Ohio lost their lives.

---

Two people passed away when a helicopter and gyrocopter crashed in the air near the Ultralight Runway at EAA AirVenture just before 12:30 Saturday.

The collision sent both aircraft to the ground and one landed on a parked plane. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office tells EAA two more people are hurt, but stable, right now.

“Obviously somebody was in the wrong place at some time and that will be part of the investigation,” EAA Spokesperson Dick Knapinski said.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported the aircraft involved were a Rotorway 162F and an ELA 10 Eclipse. Neither aircraft was involved in an airshow. Both belonged to AirVenture attendees.

The crash closed Wittman Regional Airport for close to two hours as emergency crews stepped in.

“People were there willing to help and people stepped in immediately trying to help even before the fire department and first responders arrived,” Knapinski explained.

Knapinski told Action 2 News EAA, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and Oshkosh Fire Department responded. United States Air Force firefighters extinguished fire coming from the helicopter.

The aviation community is reflecting on losing two of their own.

“Well, you know that stuff happens. You know that you have to be careful and you know the unexpected does happen,” Pilot Bob Payton expressed.

“It’s always tragic when you do lose aviators. Certainly, it’s one of those things you take a look at. We are one family,” Knapinski said. “It’s always a sad day, especially for those aviators and their families.”

Pilot Payton said a lot of pilots fly using visual flight rules, meaning they must maintain a clear space and are responsible for constantly looking out for other aircraft.

“The primary thing about flight is it’s a 360-degree 3D environment. It’s not just like on the road when you’re looking down the road. You’re looking all over for other aircraft,” Payton said.

He describes pilots as very proactive:

“You need to get as much background as you can. You’re addressing multiple situations at the same time and you just work from that standpoint.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, putting together the pieces to figure out how the crash happened.

“The investigators will take a look at that and see what the causes may be and from that other aviators may learn something,” Knapinski said.

Action 2 News is continuing to follow the crash and will bring you the latest both on-air, online and on our First Alert app.

Mid-air
EAA grounds on 7/29/23
EAA grounds on 7/29/23(WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Tire merger
Worker dies in accident at Texarkana, Ark. Goodyear factory
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared
'Welcome to Bossier' gateway winner.
“Welcome to Bossier” gateway design winner selected
Man found guilty of slaying outside tobacco shop
Shreveport's Amazon Fulfillment Center still on its way
City leader discusses Shreveport’s Amazon Fulfillment Center

Latest News

The Shreveport Coin Club hosted its annual ArkLaTex Stamp and Coin Show this weekend at the...
Thousands gather to buy, sell and appraise coins, stamps and sports cards
Father takes his kids to their first coin show
Father takes his kids to their first coin show
(Source: Pixabay)
Every Warrior Network hosts golf tournament fundraiser
Stock graphic
Friends of Devin hands out backpacks, supplies at annual back-to-school giveaway
'Welcome to Bossier' gateway winner.
“Welcome to Bossier” gateway design winner selected