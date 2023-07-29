SWEPCO offers tips to keep your electric bill down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While scorching, hot temperatures sweep across the ArkLaTex and hover in the triple digits for at least a week, people will try to find a way to stay cool.

People will also keep their air conditioner running to alleviate the heat, but that’s not the best idea.

KSLA spoke with Southwestern Eletric Company (SWEPCO) to find out ways to stay cool during the heat wave, as well as keep your electric bill low. The electric company recommends unplugging appliances when you’re not using them and keeping the curtains closed to block sunlight from entering your home.

“All the little things you just have to remember do add up over time. It may not just be ‘oh I’m gonna keep my curtains closed today.’ It may not seem like it’s a big thing, but if you do it everyday for a longer period of time [and] if you unplug those appliances everyday,” Doug Warner, of SWEPCO, said. “Make sure the fan is blowing in the right direction. You do that over an extended period, [and] it will eventually add up and make a difference.”

SWEPCO says the Average Monthly Payment (AMP) plan could help in the future.

“There’s the one the payment program where it kind of averages what your payments have been the past 12 months. That may be helpful for those who say, ‘alright I wanna know exactly how much I’m going to pay.’ Theres no major changes,” Warner explained.

