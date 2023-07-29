Police arrest man in connection to 2018 cold case murder; mother of 19-year-old victims speaks out

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - “I feel pretty good right now. I can smile again to know that it’s really just happening,” the mother of a man, who was killed half a decade ago, said in response to her son’s killer getting arrested after half of decade.

Antonette Jones’ son, John Neal Jr.,19, was murdered March 2018. Police located his body inside a partially burned car on Findley St. in Texarkana, Texas suffering from gunshot wounds.

Antonette Jones' son, John Neal Jr.,19, was murdered in March of 2018.

Five years later, police made an arrest in Neal’s case.

“I’m trying to comprehend all of this in my head. It took me three years to really believe my son would never come back, but it is now going to take me some time to let it all sink in,” Jones said.

In July 2023, police arrested 28-year-old Darren King in connection with the murder. Neal’s family told KSLA the two men knew each other.

Police said the case had gone cold until Detective Thomas Shaddix took a personal interest which Jones is grateful for.

“I thank the detective for helping us. I really do,” she said.

King is being held in the Bi-State Justice Center jail on a bond of $1 million.

Police say the case is still an open investigation.

“We are still investigating to try and determine, in fact, if there were somebody else involved in this homicide. It’s always been the question there. ‘Did someone act alone or was there more than one person?’” Shawn Vaugh, of Texarkana Texas Police Department, said.

