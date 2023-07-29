Man found guilty of slaying outside tobacco shop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A seven-woman and five-men jury deliberated for three hours before returning its verdict.

On July 18, Devoris Antonio Hardy, 23, was found guilty of negligent homicide in the slaying of Jacoby Ware, in late 2020.

During the court case, the jury learned that on Dec. 6, 2020, the incident happened when Ware arrived with a passenger at the Tobacco Shop, on Pines Road and West 70th Street. At the same time, Hardy walked across Pines Road towards the shop. Ware’s passenger exited the car as Hardy approached the driver’s side, pulling a gun from his pocket and shooting Ware at point-blank range.

The passenger returned fire, wounding Hardy in his hand and hip. Hardy fled to a nearby business, where he was apprehended.

The Tobacco Shop surveillance video contradicted a post-Miranda statement from Hardy.

Hardy will return to court on Aug. 14 for sentencing and further proceedings on a charge of illegal use of weapons.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.