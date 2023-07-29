Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

‘His jaw dropped’: Woman wins lottery on husband’s birthday

Kristin Murawski was able to give her husband the best birthday present ever thanks to winning...
Kristin Murawski was able to give her husband the best birthday present ever thanks to winning the lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan woman gave her husband a birthday present he’ll soon not forget.

Kristin Murawski, 46, matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on July 21 and won the $288,903 jackpot.

Murawski told Michigan Lottery officials that the win was even more special as it happened on her husband’s birthday.

“It was my husband’s birthday and we stopped at our neighbor’s house to celebrate,” she said. “While we were there, we checked the winning numbers. My husband looked at the ticket and his jaw dropped!”

The lucky lottery winner said she bought the winning ticket at a Red Party Store in Willis, Michigan, about 40 minutes away from Detroit.

Murawski said she likes to play the Fantasy 5 game when the jackpot is more than $150,000, so she made a quick stop at the store to purchase a ticket.

The couple recently visited Michigan lottery headquarters to claim their big prize.

“Winning this jackpot is life-changing and makes our lives easier,” Murawski said.

With her winnings, she plans to pay student loans and then invest the remainder.

“It means an earlier retirement for my husband and less worry about how we’ll make ends meet once we are both retired,” Murawski said.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the Fantasy 5 game is available for $1 with drawings held seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Tire merger
Worker dies in accident at Texarkana, Ark. Goodyear factory
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
CPSO investigating fatal shooting on Ridgeway Avenue
Jeffrey J. Smith
1 person fatally shot in Allendale neighborhood; arrest made
From left to right: Reginald Harvey, DOB: 4/6/2004, Jashawn Hill, DOB: 11/23/2004, and Jyrece...
3 teens arrested on stolen weapon charges in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood

Latest News

Cyber security has been a major concern for Louisiana, especially after June’s Office of Motor...
LSUS offering cybersecurity training
School zone speeding tickets could fund public safety.
GETTING ANSWERS: Where are the funds from school zone tickets actually going?
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued for 2 North Carolina girls canceled
FILE - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the...
Ex-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it