The heat continues to build for the foreseeable future

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have made it to the weekend! However, this doesn’t change the pattern our temperatures are in. Triple digits are expected this weekend as well as most days next week, continuing the dry and very hot weather for the foreseeable future. Our lows continue to climb as well, getting closer to 80 degrees overnight.

A high slightly above 100 is expected for most areas around the ArkLaTex today with calm winds and high pressure building this heat. Humidity is building as well, which makes our feels-like temperatures increase to the Heat Advisory range. Actually, a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm today for the northern and eastern regions of the ArkLaTex. Overnight remains calm and quiet with lows in the mid-to-upper 70′s.

Sunday plans to hold similar conditions to today with high’s in the triple digits across multiple regions in the ArkLaTex as well as throughout all of next week. So, keep those sunglasses, bucket hats, and that water handy because the end of this heat wave is still not in sight just yet.

Have a great weekend!

-CJ Cartledge

