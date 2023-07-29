Getting Answers
Friends of Devin hands out backpacks, supplies at annual back-to-school giveaway

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(MGN)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A non-profit organization handed out backpacks and other supplies to students that are returning to school soon.

The Friends of Devin organization hosted their annual back to school giveaway Saturday, July 29 at Judson Elementary School. They gave away over 1,500 backpacks to the community, as well as other school supplies.

Friends of Devin Back to School Giveaway
Friends of Devin Back to School Giveaway(Friends of Devin)

The students preparing to head back inside the classroom say the items they received will be helpful.

“Today has been going well. We came here, [and] I didn’t know it was gonna be that fun. They have bouncy houses, painting faces. It’s actually been fun here,” Antwan Smith, a student, said. “I feel like the school supplies is gonna help us because we need papers to write on. We got folders and stuff that we need for school to put the papers in, so it’s really good up here.”

The non-profit organization was created by Tasha Myers who tragically lost her son, Devin, to gun violence. Because of this loss, Myers said she wants to continue making a positive impact on young peoples’ lives.

“I always been doing backpack drives for the kids in the Queensborough community. I just didn’t make it big until my son, Devin passed, away, so this would be our second annual drive,” Myers explained. “And that’s what keeps me going. I turned my pain into purpose being out here in the community for these kids.”

Another giveaway will be held again next year.

