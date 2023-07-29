Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
City leader discusses Shreveport’s Amazon Fulfillment Center

The Amazon Fulfillment Center is still on track to hire in 2024. Both Amazon and the SLB facilities will bring plenty of well-paying jobs to the city.
By Donna Keeya and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Amazon Fulfillment Center is still on track to hire in 2024. Both Amazon and the SLB facilities will bring plenty of well-paying jobs to the city.

Despite multiple delays since its announcement, the Amazon facility is still in development and hiring will ramp up in 2024. The starting wage at the center will be $15 an hour.

The launch of the building has been pushed back so that the building can fully meet Amazon’s technological standards.

“This is a huge facility, every part of this facility is wired, there is special coding that’s going into it, and it’s a very humongous facility to get up and retrofit it with the specificity that Amazon requires,” says Caddo Commissioner for District 3, Steven Jackson. “I urge patience, I had to urge myself to be patient, but when I walked the facility I understood what it’s taken to get this facility up and going.”

Once fully staffed, the building will bring in 1,000 jobs to the city of Shreveport.

“There’s a commitment for 1,000 jobs, there’s always a commitment for 1,000 jobs, so that’s going to be a major boost for our economy,” says Jackson.

The new jobs will not be limited to Amazon either, the new SLB facility will bring additional jobs too.

“We don’t have to compare the Amazon plant to the announcement that was made about the 600 jobs made at the GM plant. We can have both,” Jackson explains. “For us to have an announcement that we’re going to have 1,000 jobs coming with Amazon and 600 jobs coming with SLB, that’s 1,600 jobs, 1,600 well-paying jobs being added to our economy.”

Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.(Project Cosmeaux)

