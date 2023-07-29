Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caught on camera: Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURBANK, Calif. (CNN) - Humans aren’t the only creatures trying to find ways to stay cool in the extreme hot temperatures.

One bear tried to beat the heat by taking a dip in a jacuzzi.

It happened Friday in Burbank, California.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a bear sighting.

When they arrived, they found the bear sitting in a jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday. (BURBANK POLICE DEPARTMENT)

However, the bear then got out of the hot tub, scaled a wall and climbed a tree.

The city of Burbank is under a heat advisory until Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Tire merger
Worker dies in accident at Texarkana, Ark. Goodyear factory
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Jeffrey J. Smith
1 person fatally shot in Allendale neighborhood; arrest made
From left to right: Reginald Harvey, DOB: 4/6/2004, Jashawn Hill, DOB: 11/23/2004, and Jyrece...
3 teens arrested on stolen weapon charges in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
CPSO investigating fatal shooting on Ridgeway Avenue

Latest News

Cyber security has been a major concern for Louisiana, especially after June’s Office of Motor...
LSUS offering cybersecurity training
School zone speeding tickets could fund public safety.
GETTING ANSWERS: Where are the funds from school zone tickets actually going?
The owner of a dog rescue is facing multiple charges after deputies found animals in unlivable...
30 dead dogs found at Ohio animal rescue
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party...
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes