World-renowned ballerina welcomes aspiring dancers to Dance Art Academy for lessons

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A world-renowned Ballerina has returned to Shreveport to mentor young dancers.

Ashley Murphy-Wilson, a native of Shreveport, has decided to return to her roots and give back to the community as well as inspire the younger generation through her passion for dance.

“It’s super important for me to show what I can do and what I can learn and to give back to the community that I grew up in,” Murphy-Wilson said.

She has 13 years of experience with the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Murphy-Wilson is also in her sixth season with The Washington Ballet. During her career, she has performed at The White House, on BET (Black Entertainment Network) and on the game show, Jeopardy.

Shreveport Ballet Intensive (Ashley Murphy-Wilson)

This week, she’s been instructing ballet dance classes in her hometown, back where it all started.

“I didn’t grow up seeing a lot of dancers that looked like me, so now that we have this movement going on where we’re trying to get more dancers of color, not just black dancers but diverse backgrounds,” the world-renowned ballerina explained. “To be able to come back and show my appreciation in any way possible, that’s just kind of what I’m doing.”

She says her goal is to inspire and teach the young dancers skills to help them grow.

“They have been working so hard, and I’m just so proud of them, and they’ve already improved so far,” Murphy-Wilson said.

Her classes at Dance Arts Academy end Friday, July 28.

