A very hot weekend is ahead!

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Guess what! More hot weather! Today will be another day with highs nearing or matching the 100-degree mark with sunshine across the ArkLaTex all day. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits regardless of your location making it there in measured temperature. If you have plans this evening it will stay very warm deep into the night with the mid-80s sticking around into the midnight hour.

The weekend will see temperatures inch up just slightly into the low 100s in most areas. Sunny and dry conditions will prevail with little to no chance of seeing rain.

The heat will hang on throughout next week. Sunny and mainly dry days will continue with afternoon temperatures in the low 100s and morning lows close to 80. The humidity may creep up just enough for the heat index to exceed 105 at times which would warrant some heat advisories being issued for the area again.

