Triple digits possible for the foreseeable future

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! It has been another very hot day across the ArkLaTex with multiple places reaching the triple-digit mark this afternoon. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid and upper-70s for overnight lows with clear skies.

Tomorrow will be much of the same with highs in the very upper-90s with the possibility of the triple-digits. Sunshine will dominate the sky all day with a couple of passing clouds.

The weekend will see temperatures inch up just slightly into the low 100s in most areas. Sunny and dry conditions will prevail with little to no chance of seeing rain.

The heat will hang on throughout next week. Sunny and mainly dry days will continue with afternoon temperatures in the low 100s and morning lows close to 80. The humidity may creep up just enough for the heat index to exceed 105 at times which would warrant some heat advisories being issued for the area again.

The heat is not giving up anytime soon
Triple digit heat possible through the weekend

