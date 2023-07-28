SWEPCO meets with hospital officials to discuss response to next major storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO held a post-storm forum this week to address how they responded to the June 16 storm that knocked out power for close to 300,000 people across the ArkLaTex.

The open forum style meeting was held Thursday, July 27 and was for hospital, assisted living, and nursing home officials, as well as emergency responders on the state/local level. The meeting was held at SWEPCO’s headquarters in downtown Shreveport.

The goal is to improve how everyone involved responds to the next disaster.

“If we’re going to take steps forward, we have to be honest and talk about it,” said SWEPCO’s external affairs manager, Michael Corbin, who planned and executed the meeting. “That’s why we wanted to do this. By taking time to explore what we did good, what we can do better, and how we can bring like-agencies together and find collaboration for backup generation, our community will be stronger and better prepared when the next storm occurs.”

The mid-June storm had peak wind gusts of close to 100 mph, and damaged dozens of transmission poles, as well as hundreds of utility poles. Close to 4,000 linemen worked to restore power in the days following the storm.

Jerry Ivey, safety officer for the Willis-Knighton Health System, spoke on the need for better governmental requirements for all hospitals. Ivey says the lack of government requirements for mandatory air conditioning in hospital and healthcare facilities has resulted in about 90% of hospitals lacking generator power for AC. He went on to say this issue was “dangerously evident” during the major outage in the peak of summer.

“The fact that we are coming back through and giving us a voice, that’s what we need,” Ivey said. “Keeping us at full operation is key and critical, and I want to be a voice for all hospitals.”

Officials from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) encouraged local emergency leaders and first responders of the need to regularly check on their backup systems, including generators.

“This is one of the better after action reviews because it felt like you could be very open and not criticized for what you said,” added Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Robert Jump, who also serves as the parish’s deputy director for homeland security. “Most people who feel judged for what you say keep it in and if it’s not in the open then problems aren’t fixed, and we may suffer for it in the long run.”

Corbin says more detailed meetings will be held with hospital officials in the future.

“Internally we can take feedback we heard today and learn what changes in communications we need to make,” he said.

