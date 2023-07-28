SPD searching for 13-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway by her family.

On July 27, family members of Chaselyn Hood, 13, reported that she ran away. Her last known location was in north Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

Hood is described as being 5′0″ ft tall and weighing 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. Hood’s last clothing description is unknown.

SPD is asking anyone with information as to Hood’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300#3.

“Investigators would like to remind the public that harboring a runaway is illegal and those responsible will be arrested,” says SPD.

