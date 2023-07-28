1 person shot in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital with possibly life-threatening wounds following a shooting in Shreveport.

It occurred about 9:44 p.m. Thursday (July 27) at Alston Street at North Dale Street in the city’s densely populated Allendale neighborhood, police Sgt. Marcus Hines said.

Crime scene tape could be seen up in the vicinity that intersection. A small grocery store there was open for business at the time of the shooting but closed afterward, Hines said.

The shooting happened just after 9:44 p.m. (KSLA)

There was another person on the scene with minor injuries. Police had not yet determined how that person sustained those injuries, Hines said.

Investigators were speaking with witnesses; and one person had been detained for questioning.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

