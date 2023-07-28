Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

1 person shot in Allendale neighborhood

Wounds described as possibly life-threatening
By Curtis Heyen and Amia Lewis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital with possibly life-threatening wounds following a shooting in Shreveport.

It occurred about 9:44 p.m. Thursday (July 27) at Alston Street at North Dale Street in the city’s densely populated Allendale neighborhood, police Sgt. Marcus Hines said.

Crime scene tape could be seen up in the vicinity that intersection. A small grocery store there was open for business at the time of the shooting but closed afterward, Hines said.

The shooting happened just after 9:44 p.m.
The shooting happened just after 9:44 p.m.(KSLA)
The shooting happened just after 9:44 p.m.
The shooting happened just after 9:44 p.m.(KSLA)

There was another person on the scene with minor injuries. Police had not yet determined how that person sustained those injuries, Hines said.

Investigators were speaking with witnesses; and one person had been detained for questioning.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Shreveport woman finds python in toilet; Steve’s Snaketuary comes to the rescue
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Tony Thompson
Suspect arrested in connection to June shooting
Man arrested for two counts of domestic abuse.
Man arrested after leading Texarkana Texas PD, Ark. State Police on chase

Latest News

Cyber security has been a major concern for Louisiana, especially after June’s Office of Motor...
LSUS offering cybersecurity training
School zone speeding tickets could fund public safety.
GETTING ANSWERS: Where are the funds from school zone tickets actually going?
A crowd gathered July 27 at the YMCA to hear panelists discuss juvenile crime and what's being...
Panelists discuss juveniles and crime
MLK Community Development Center hands out school supplies
AT&T announces expanded internet services, donates schools supplies and $15K to BPCC