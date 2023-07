BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A limited amount of school supplies are being given away on Barksdale Air Force Base on Friday, July 28.

Free backpacks filled with everything your kids needs will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Barksdale Youth Center.

You will need to have base authorization in order to participate in this giveaway.

