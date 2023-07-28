Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Rugby teams to gather for tournament July 29

The Shreveport Rugby Club is participating in a tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
The Shreveport Rugby Club is participating in a tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023.(Kane O'Neal)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People in the south love college football, but if you’ve spent any time overseas in places like New Zealand or South Africa, you may have fallen in love with a sport that resembles everyone’s favorite in the U.S.

On Friday, July 28, KSLA was joined by Kane O’Neal, the president of the Shreveport Rugby Club, which is participating in a tournament Saturday.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Man arrested for two counts of domestic abuse.
Man arrested after leading Texarkana Texas PD, Ark. State Police on chase
Jeffrey J. Smith
1 person fatally shot in Allendale neighborhood; arrest made
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music

Latest News

Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Organization to hold annual supply giveaway for first-generation college students
Fill the Bus school supply drive continues into the weekend
School supply giveaway being held on BAFB
School supply giveaway being held on BAFB
Shreve Memorial Library accepting donations for United Way’s Fill the Bus
United Way’s Fill the Bus is back & needs your help