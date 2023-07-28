Rugby teams to gather for tournament July 29

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People in the south love college football, but if you’ve spent any time overseas in places like New Zealand or South Africa, you may have fallen in love with a sport that resembles everyone’s favorite in the U.S.

On Friday, July 28, KSLA was joined by Kane O’Neal, the president of the Shreveport Rugby Club, which is participating in a tournament Saturday.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.