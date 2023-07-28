Quinton Aught announces candidacy for District 10 seat of Caddo Parish Commission

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Oct. 14, Louisiana residents will head to the polls to elect a number of new government officials.

One of the races is for the Caddo Parish commissioner for District 10. A young man who started running for office when he was just 19-years-old has announced that now, at the age of 24, he’s running for the position. Back in 2018, Aught ran for the District E seat of the Shreveport City Council against James Flurry.

Quinton Aught announced his candidacy Thursday, July 27. He’s a graduate of Southwood High, BPCC, LSUS.

Aught has been outspoken about violent crime in the Shreveport area; he has lost a number of friends to gun violence.

