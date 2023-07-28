Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Quinton Aught announces candidacy for District 10 seat of Caddo Parish Commission

Quinton Aught first ran for public office when he was just 19-years-old.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Oct. 14, Louisiana residents will head to the polls to elect a number of new government officials.

One of the races is for the Caddo Parish commissioner for District 10. A young man who started running for office when he was just 19-years-old has announced that now, at the age of 24, he’s running for the position. Back in 2018, Aught ran for the District E seat of the Shreveport City Council against James Flurry.

Quinton Aught announced his candidacy Thursday, July 27. He’s a graduate of Southwood High, BPCC, LSUS.

Aught has been outspoken about violent crime in the Shreveport area; he has lost a number of friends to gun violence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> Taking Back Our Streets: 2 political newcomers look to fight crime

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Man arrested for two counts of domestic abuse.
Man arrested after leading Texarkana Texas PD, Ark. State Police on chase
Jeffrey J. Smith
1 person fatally shot in Allendale neighborhood; arrest made
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music

Latest News

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler
Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler introduces term limits ordinance
Quinton Aught announces candidacy for the Caddo Parish Commission
Quinton Aught announces candidacy for Caddo Parish Commission District 10
Minors in Ohio would be prohibited from receiving gender-affirming care and transgender...
Louisiana lawmakers will return for a veto override session driven by LGBTQ+ issues
Petition calls for mayor and city council term limits
Petition calls for mayor and city council term limits