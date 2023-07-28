Qualifying for Oct. 14 election in La. begins Aug. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election will be held from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 10.

Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote. All candidates for state office will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. Hours of operation for the secretary of state are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily. Candidates are encouraged to check with their local clerk of court for specific parish hours.

Pursuant to Act 312 of the 2020 Regular Session and Act 35 of the 2022 Regular Session, qualifying candidates will be required to provide an email address and present a valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana identification card. For more information on qualifying, visit the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.

