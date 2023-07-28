Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Panelists discuss juveniles and crime

Citizen sees “opportunities where our community can engage and volunteer and maybe even mentor”
By Donna Keeya
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Several community leaders gathered Thursday (July 27) in Shreveport for a panel discussion on what steps they are taking to help combat crime in the city.

Shreveport’s mayor and police chief and Caddo’s sheriff and assistant parish administrator took part in a panel.

“Boys are vulnerable to gangs if they don’t have a father figure, an uncle, a coach a minister; think of the people in your lives,” said Clay Walker, Caddo’s assistant parish administrator.

The panelists discussed what contributes to the crime committed by juveniles and what they’re doing to help curb those crimes.

Some think there’s more to crime than the guns and violence. Some said it’s more than just getting guns off the streets.

“The contributors to crime again, poverty, because they can’t afford the entry fee and they don’t have the transportation, and then, unfortunately, parents who don’t have a role model for parenting themselves and so they don’t do a good job parenting,” Walker said.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said young adults who commit violent crimes should be held accountable and get a second chance after they pay for their crime.

“But what I’m talking about and accountability and all that, is not on a fifth-grader,” the sheriff explained. “I’m talking about a 17-year-old, 18-year-old that decides that they’re going to carry around a fully automatic Glock that they made fully automatic with a little switch, and they’re going to spray the neighbor because the neighbor said something on Instagram that they didn’t like.”

Police Chief Wayne Smith said local law enforcement has been working with the federal government.

“We’ve been able to, at the federal government’s expense, travel to some other cities to see some things that have been working for them.”

A citizen who attended the panel discussion said he wants to see the community improve.

So me being a resident of Shreveport, a father, a husband, a father of three children, young children, I want to see my community become better,” Javaris Dennis said. “I’ve seen a recent uptick in the violence within our communities, especially among juveniles. And me working within the juvenile justice system in the past, I see opportunities where our community can engage and volunteer and maybe even mentor.”

