Organization to hold annual supply giveaway for first-generation college students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Goes to College, formerly known as Shreveport Goes to College, is all set to host its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway.

Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Louisiana Goes to College)

The event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It’s designed to support first-generation college students. On Friday, July 28, KSLA was joined by Sandra Roberson with Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) and Kesha Simmons, executive director for Louisiana Goes to College, to talk about the upcoming event. This year, they’re highlighting BPCC’s Cavalier Care Center.

INFO FROM LOUISIANA GOES TO COLLEGE:

The Cavalier Care Center centralizes wraparound services aimed at addressing the insecurities that are barriers to success for BPCC students. The Center screens students for programs like SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, affordable housing, childcare, and more. The Center’s services also include a food pantry, career closet, laptop loan program, and an emergency grant fund. The services provided at the Cavalier Care Center aligns with the mission of Louisiana Goes to College, which is to help first-generation college students succeed. Louisiana Goes to College wants to highlight the work at the Cavalier Care Center in hopes of establishing similar care centers on college campuses across the state.

Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Louisiana Goes to College)

As part of the event, they’re giving away more than 25 trunks full of school supplies and items for students’ dorm rooms.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It’s designed to support first-generation college students.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.