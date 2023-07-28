Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Organization to hold annual supply giveaway for first-generation college students

Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.(Louisiana Goes to College)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Goes to College, formerly known as Shreveport Goes to College, is all set to host its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway.

Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.(Louisiana Goes to College)

The event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It’s designed to support first-generation college students. On Friday, July 28, KSLA was joined by Sandra Roberson with Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) and Kesha Simmons, executive director for Louisiana Goes to College, to talk about the upcoming event. This year, they’re highlighting BPCC’s Cavalier Care Center.

INFO FROM LOUISIANA GOES TO COLLEGE:

The Cavalier Care Center centralizes wraparound services aimed at addressing the insecurities that are barriers to success for BPCC students. The Center screens students for programs like SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, affordable housing, childcare, and more. The Center’s services also include a food pantry, career closet, laptop loan program, and an emergency grant fund. The services provided at the Cavalier Care Center aligns with the mission of Louisiana Goes to College, which is to help first-generation college students succeed. Louisiana Goes to College wants to highlight the work at the Cavalier Care Center in hopes of establishing similar care centers on college campuses across the state.

Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.(Louisiana Goes to College)

As part of the event, they’re giving away more than 25 trunks full of school supplies and items for students’ dorm rooms.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It’s designed to support first-generation college students.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Man arrested for two counts of domestic abuse.
Man arrested after leading Texarkana Texas PD, Ark. State Police on chase
Jeffrey J. Smith
1 person fatally shot in Allendale neighborhood; arrest made
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music

Latest News

Fill the Bus supply drive still accepting donations
The Shreveport Rugby Club is participating in a tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Rugby teams to gather for tournament July 29
The event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It’s designed to support first-generation college...
Louisiana Goes to College hosts 5th annual trunk giveaway
School supply giveaway being held on BAFB
School supply giveaway being held on BAFB