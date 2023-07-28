Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mikolas, Marmol ejected in first inning of Cards-Cubs series opener

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers during the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Pitcher Miles Mikolas and Manager Oli Marmol were ejected from the Cardinals game against the Cubs Thursday night in the first inning.

It all started when Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras’ helmet with his backswing. Contreras immediately went down afterwards and left the game due to a head injury.

Mikolas hit Happ right below the belt with a 94-mph fastball after Contreras left the game. Second-base umpire Lance Barksdale then tossed Mikolas from the game after huddling with the umpire crew, leaving the Redbirds without its starting battery with just two outs in the first inning.

“That’s unacceptable,” Mikolas appeared to say as he walked off the mound toward the dugout.

Dakota Hudson relieved Mikolas after the ejection. Barksdale later threw out Marmol in the same inning.

The Cardinals broadcasters were perplexed by the umpires’ decision to throw Mikolas out before issuing any warnings to either team. Play-by-play announcer Chip Caray called it an “ump show” after Marmol was thrown out of the game.

The Cubs scored three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning after Contreras’ injury and the ejections.

Thursday night’s game is the first of four with the Cubs this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Shreveport woman finds python in toilet; Steve’s Snaketuary comes to the rescue
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Tony Thompson
Suspect arrested in connection to June shooting
The heat is not giving up anytime soon
Triple digit heat possible through the weekend

Latest News

Alabama pitcher Luke Holman (35) during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, June 2, 2023, in...
REPORT: LSU lands Alabama pitcher Luke Holman
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow injured calf at training camp, carted off
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge...
Brian Kelly previews 2023 LSU football season at Rotary Club of BR
Saints TE Jimmy Graham wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Source: Sports.Yahoo.com)
In a surprising move, Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal