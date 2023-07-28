Man shot in Suburban Acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD officers are investigating a shooting on Cade Drive.

On July 28, at 12:33 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting call on the 9200 block of Cade Drive in the Suburban Acres neighborhood.

One adult man was shot at least once and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Shooting on Cade Drive. (ksla)

Shell casings were discovered on Cade Drive.

According to 911 records, at least seven SPD units worked on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.